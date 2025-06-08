8 Bodies Found in Shallow Pits in Mexican Western Border State

Mexican authorities confirmed the discovery of eight bodies belonging to a group of men who had been reported missing earlier this week. The discovery began when locals reported to authorities the discovery of a human ear in a rural area of Baja California.

The incident began earlier this week, when authorities received a formal complaint about the abduction of eight men who went missing while traveling from the town of Bahia de Los Angeles to Nuevo Rosarito. Authorities issued formal missing persons posters, and local search groups began working to find them.

By Thursday afternoon, Mexican military forces received a call about the discovery of a human ear in a rural area in the municipality of San Quintin. On Friday morning, authorities began searching the area and, within 24 hours, found eight bodies believed to be the eight missing men. The discovery comes as Mexico continues to experience a wave of violence attributed to a series of turf wars as two main factions of the Sinaloa Cartel fight for dominance.

Last month, Baja California Governor Marina Del Pilar and her husband, Carlos Torres Torres, announced that the U.S. Department of State had revoked their tourist visas. Del Pilar, a member of Mexico’s ruling party MORENA, had previously been singled out by her political opponents for her alleged ties to criminal organizations. The visa revocation comes at a time when the U.S. government has been continuously accusing Mexico’s government and political elite of having an “intolerable relationship” with drug cartels.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.