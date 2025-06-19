Authorities in Cancun Warn of Counterfeit Mexican Currency Being Sold on Facebook

Authorities in Mexico warned of a growing trend in Cancun, where crime gangs are selling counterfeit currency through Facebook. Authorities have not been able to make any arrests, as the bills are made well enough to defeat some of the current methods used to detect counterfeit currency.

The current cases being reported by state authorities in Quintana Roo, where crime groups based in Cancun are operating a series of Facebook profiles that advertise stacks of counterfeit currency, including bills of 500 and 200 pesos, according to NotiCaribe.MX.

Those interested will start receiving messages with instructions on how to pay for the stacks of bills, which will then be sent to them via commercial shipping services.

Authorities have been unable to make any arrests or track anyone down because the posts are quickly taken down, and the group has been very careful to cover its tracks.

According to NOticaribe.MX authorities are concerned about the type of bills being sold because they are incredibly well-made and can defeat various methods used to detect counterfeit currency. The bills they have seen so far are labeled as G5 and can pass UV rays and markers, two of the most commonly used methods by local businesses to detect counterfeit currency in Mexico.

