Report: Sinaloa Cartel Supplied Canadian Mobsters, Indian Gangs with Fentanyl, Meth

The Arizona arrest of a Canadian mobster with ties to Irish, Indian, and Middle Eastern crime syndicates uncovered just one of the networks used by the Sinaloa Cartel to move narcotics from Mexico and the U.S. into Canada and then into multiple other countries.

Federal authorities in Arizona recently arrested Opinder Singh Sian on federal drug trafficking charges. The man remains in federal custody awaiting future hearings later this month. The charges against Singh come from a criminal indictment filed in the Central District of California. While the case remains sealed, some of the documents have been leaked online and shed light on how various ethnic gangs in Canada have been working with the Sinaloa Cartel and others to move precursors and manufacture large quantities of narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamines.

According to a report by the Vancouver Sun, Singh started as a small-time criminal. Within a few years, he was able to establish working connections with Irish and Italian mobsters, as well as Mexican cartels, mainly the Sinaloa Cartel and Middle Eastern crime syndicates. While some older articles claim Singh was a member of the Brothers’ Keeper ethnic gang in Canada, the Vancouver Sun claims that he is not a member or leader within the gang but has deep connections to them. Quoting sealed court documents, the Vancouver Sun reported that the case against Singh began in 2022 when the Turkey office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was able to insert a confidential informant into a group that was moving drugs from California to Australia. A Turkish mobster provided the DEA informant with the phone number of a crime boss in North America who could help supply a large quantity of drugs. The documents quoted by the Vancouver Sun revealed that Singh and the informant met several times in Vancouver and California as they set up various drug deliveries.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a new law classifying fentanyl-related precursor chemicals as Schedule 1 narcotics, Breitbart News reported.

“Today, we strike a righteous blow to the drug dealers, narcotic traffickers, and criminal cartels that we’ve all been hearing so much about for so many years,” Trump said during the signing ceremony in the Oval Office. Following a 17-second ovation, he continued, “… and we take a historic step toward justice for every family touched by the fentanyl scourge as we saw in the halt fentanyl Act into law.”

