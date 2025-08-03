Arrests of Migrant ‘Got-Aways’ Continue in Texas Despite Record-Low Apprehensions at Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, National Guardsmen, and Border Patrol agents continue to arrest migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry and made their way into the U.S. interior. Recent arrests include three Chinese nationals who got away from the border after crossing near Mission, Texas.

DPS Lt. Chris Olivares posted a video to social media showing the continuing activities of troopers, guardsmen, and Border Patrol agents who, despite record low apprehensions at the border, continue to find migrants being smuggled into the interior of Texas after not being apprehended at the border. Law enforcement teams also continue to seize drugs being smuggled into Texas.

An example reported by Lt. Olivares on July 31 shows a Border Patrol Mounted Patrol team tracking migrants in Duval County, Texas. The team tracked the illegal aliens who attempted to escape by using thick brush as cover. A Texas DPS K-9 team managed to apprehend the two illegal aliens and turn them over to Border Patrol agents.

Earlier on Thursday, Olivares reported the arrest of three Chinese nationals apprehended near Mission after clearing the border without encountering a Border Patrol agent.

Troopers also stopped a human smuggling attempt last week in Dimmitt County, Texas, when they pulled over a Florida driver. The troopers found two Mexican nationals, illegally present in the U.S., hiding in the rear cargo area of the SUV.

On July 3, Olivares reported the arrest of ten illegal aliens near Mission. These included four migrants from Uzbekistan.

In June, Border Patrol agents apprehended 3,995 migrants who illegally crossed the border into the five Texas-based sectors. This is down from 30,766 in June 2024, according to the Southwest Land Border Encounters report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This represents a drop of more than 87 percent from the previous year. The June apprehension numbers are also down from the 5,491 migrants apprehended in May.

Border apprehensions in the Texas-based sectors in June accounted for approximately 66 percent of all migrants apprehended along the southwest border with Mexico.

The nearly 4,600 migrants apprehended in all nine Border Patrol sectors along the southwest border in July marks yet another historic low record for the Trump administration, Breitbart Texas reported on Friday.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.