Mexican State Judge Releases Female Los Zetas Underboss

A state judge in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas ordered the release of a female underboss with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. The woman is accused of ordering the murder of a top state prosecutor and four of his staffers in 2017.

The actions by the Mexican state judge come at a time when the U.S. government continues to pressure Mexico to fight drug cartels and has accused the country’s government of having a relationship with organized crime.

This week, Tamaulipas State Judge Martha Patricia Rodriguez issued a ruling that absolved Sofia Del Carmen Monsivais Trevino of various charges she was facing, Reforma reported. Monsivais Trevino was serving time in a federal women’s prison in the central Mexican state of Morelos, where she had been sent by federal authorities following her 2018 arrest. Monsivais Trevino faced organized crime charges, crimes against public servants, and murder. Following the judge’s ruling, it remains unclear if she will regain her freedom in the coming days or if federal authorities plan on holding her on other charges.

A motive for the release remains unknown. Breitbart Texas reported that various Mexican judges have a history of releasing cartel bosses under suspicious rulings.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Monsivais Trevino is the niece of Los Zetas’ supreme leader, Miguel Angel “Z-40” Trevino Morales. She inherited the leadership of the criminal organization after the arrest of various members of her family. During her short reign, she made a name for herself for her extremely violent tendencies.

Currently, the CDN-Los Zetas continue to terrorize the northern part of Mexico, where they have not only been clashing with rivals and authorities, but also have been carjacking and kidnapping innocent motorists. That same criminal organization has been singled out as being responsible for most of the murders and disappearances in the border state of Nuevo Leon.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.