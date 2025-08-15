59 Cops Arrested in Southern Mexico for Working with Cartels

Authorities in the southern part of Mexico arrested the entire police force of a small city over allegations that they were working for drug cartels. The raid comes at a time when Mexico continues to experience high levels of cartel violence nationwide.

The arrests took place this week in the town of Cintalapa, Chiapas, where a task force made up of state and federal troops arrested 59 officers, including the town’s police chief, on drug trafficking charges.

Information released by the Chiapas Attorney General’s Office revealed that the police force was reportedly working for a smaller independent criminal organization known as the Chiapas-Guatemala Cartel, which traffics mainly marijuana and methamphetamines.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the Chiapas- Guatemala Cartel is an independent organization that began when members of Cartel Jalisco New Generation broke away and began their own operations. They are currently waging a turf war with factions of the Sinaloa Cartel for control of lucrative drug routes into Mexico.

