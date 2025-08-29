WATCH: Abbott Signs Texas Big Beautiful Redistricting Map into Law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the “One Big Beautiful Map” bill into law on Friday. The new map is expected to increase Republican representation in Congress by five seats.

“Today, I signed the One Big Beautiful Map into law,” Governor Abbott wrote in a post on social media. “This map ensures fairer representation in Congress.”

The governor signed the legislation passed on Saturday by the Texas Senate on a party-line vote of 18-11. The Texas House previously passed the measure with a partisan 88-52 vote, Breitbart Texas reported.

Following the passage by the Legislature, Abbott wrote, “The One Big Beautiful Map has passed the Senate and is on its way to my desk, where it will be swiftly signed into law. I promised we would get this done, and delivered on that promise. I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for leading the passage in the Senate of a bill that ensures our maps reflect Texans’ voting preferences.”

U.S.Representatives Al Green and Jasmine Crockett filed lawsuits in federal court to attempt to block the new law, Breitbart’s Jasmyn Jordan reported.

Texas House Democrats fled the state to break quorum during the first special session called by Governor Abbott. After Abbott announced he would call back-to-back special sessions, the Democrats returned to Austin. Under House rules, the quorum-busting action resulted in fines and fees of more than $9,000 per legislator.