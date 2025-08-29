WATCH: Abbott Signs Texas Big Beautiful Redistricting Map into Law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the “One Big Beautiful Map” bill into law on Friday. The new map is expected to increase Republican representation in Congress by five seats.
“Today, I signed the One Big Beautiful Map into law,” Governor Abbott wrote in a post on social media. “This map ensures fairer representation in Congress.”
The governor signed the legislation passed on Saturday by the Texas Senate on a party-line vote of 18-11. The Texas House previously passed the measure with a partisan 88-52 vote, Breitbart Texas reported.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Texas House Democrats Flee State in Order to Block GOP Redistricting Plan
- Gov. Abbott to Texas House Dems: Show Up to Work Monday or Be Fired
- Gov. Abbott Orders Arrest of Texas’s ‘Delinquent House Democrats’
- Texas Governor Orders Criminal Investigation of House Democrats for Possible Bribery Charges
- FBI Asked to Assist Texas Authorities in Locating, Arresting Texas House Dems Who Fled the State
- More than Four Dozen Texas House Democrats Fled the State
- Abbott Files Lawsuit to Start Removal ‘Derelict Democrat Texas House Members’ Who Fled State to Block Redistricting Bill
- Texas AG Launches Investigation into Beto O’Rourke’s Political Group’s Financial Support of Quorum-Breaking Democrats
- NO QUORUM: House Speaker Hits Fleeing Texas Dems in Pocketbook, Paychecks Held at Capitol, Budgets Cut
- Texas Court Blocks ‘Beto Bribes’ Supporting Runaway House Democrats — O’Rourke Loses Again
- Governor Abbott Delivers George Strait Checks to Texas Flood Victims Ignored by Fleeing House Democrats
- Gerrymandering by the Numbers: Democrat-Run State Congressional Maps Disenfranchise Republican Voters
- Report: Texas Democrat Fugitives Concede, Will Return to Austin
- Texas Democrat Rep. Locks Self in House Chamber After Refusing Police Escort
- Texas House Passes One Big Beautiful Congressional Redistricting Map
- Gavin Newsom Signs Gerrymandering Bills; California Moves BEFORE Texas
- REPORT: Runaway Texas Democrats Fined $9K for Quorum-Busting Stunt
- Texas Senate Passes Big Beautiful Congressional Redistricting Map After 8-Hour Debate
Following the passage by the Legislature, Abbott wrote, “The One Big Beautiful Map has passed the Senate and is on its way to my desk, where it will be swiftly signed into law. I promised we would get this done, and delivered on that promise. I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for leading the passage in the Senate of a bill that ensures our maps reflect Texans’ voting preferences.”
U.S.Representatives Al Green and Jasmine Crockett filed lawsuits in federal court to attempt to block the new law, Breitbart’s Jasmyn Jordan reported.
Texas House Democrats fled the state to break quorum during the first special session called by Governor Abbott. After Abbott announced he would call back-to-back special sessions, the Democrats returned to Austin. Under House rules, the quorum-busting action resulted in fines and fees of more than $9,000 per legislator.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.