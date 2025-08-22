REPORT: Runaway Texas Democrats Fined $9K for Quorum-Busting Stunt

Reports on social media indicate that the Texas House of Representatives levied fines of more than $9,000 to the quorum-busting runaway Democrats who fled the state earlier this month. Previous reports indicate the legislators must pay the fines with personal funds, not campaign funds.
The Quorum Report’s Scott Braddock posted a report on social media Thursday night, revealing that letters were being sent to House Democrat quorum breakers stating that they would be fined in excess of $9,000. The House rules allow the application of the fine of $500 per day if a representative leaves the state for the purpose of breaking quorum.
Actions by the jet-setting Texas Democrats who fled the state in a failed attempt to block mid-census congressional redistricting plans led to the termination of the first-called special session. Governor Greg Abbott immediately called a second special session and Democrats surrendered to pressure and returned to the Capitol to resume their duties.
The Texas House subsequently passed the modified maps designed to create five additional Republican seats in Congress by a partisan vote of 88-52. The legislation now awaits passage by the Senate and the signature of Governor Abbott. The Senate is expected to vote on the measure on Friday.
The Texan News’ reporter Brad Johnson posted a copy of the letter sent to House Democrats. The letter details the fines and costs being enforced against the quorum-busting Democrats. The charges applied include $7,000 in fines and 2,354.25 in costs incurred by the House as a result of their unauthorized absence from the House.
The payment is due by August 25 unless the representatives request a due process hearing.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.
