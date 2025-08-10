Governor Abbott Delivers George Strait Checks to Texas Flood Victims Ignored by Fleeing House Democrats

Texas Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Ingram, Texas, to deliver $25,000 checks from country-western legend George Strait to families devastated by the deadly Independence Day Hill Country flooding. The checks delivered by Abbott on Saturday were part of the more than $7 million raised during Strait’s benefit concert on July 27. Aid and other support for Hill Country communities is being delayed by Texas House Democrats who broke quorum to stop the state’s congressional redistricting plan.

On Saturday, Abbott praised Strait and the non-profit Vaqueros del Mar group, which worked with Strait to organize the benefit concert in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Abbott acknowledged the efforts of the country singer, saying, “Thanks to the King @GeorgeStrait’s ‘Strait to the Heart’ concert, these Texans can begin rebuilding.”

The country music legend was quick to act after the deadly floods by announcing the benefit concert to be held in Boerne, Texas, a mere 35 miles from Kerrville, within days of the disastrous floods. Strait and members of his Ace in the Hole Band were joined by William Beckman, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, and a host of other artists for the intimate dinner and concert held on July 27. The concert proceeds and donations, more than $7 million, were collected by Vaqueros del Mar at the event.

“We as a State are working tirelessly to make sure that the recovery process is as easy and effective as possible,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement. “If you have a need in your area, let us know. There are a lot of people here to assist you with those needs. These checks will help you piece your lives back together, and there’s more help on the way.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas, several campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks along the Guadalupe River basin area near Kerrville and other parts of the Texas Hill Country were totally destroyed during the busy July 4 weekend flooding event. A total of 137 deaths were attributed to the early morning surprise flash flood.

In one camp alone, Camp Mystic, 27 campers and staff members, including the camp director, perished in the flood. The camp, located in Hunt, Texas, just outside Kerrville, is a private, non-denominational Christian camp for girls founded in 1926.

Thousands of volunteers moved into the Texas Hill Country area almost immediately to conduct search and rescue operations in the search for missing flood victims. As Breitbart Texas reported, nonprofit groups responded swiftly to provide meals and logistical support to the thousands of first responders needed for the monumental search and rescue efforts.

As of Friday, two people remain missing in Kerr County, the area hardest hit by the flooding. Thus far, 117 victims who perished in the Kerrville area have been formally identified by the Texas Rangers. In a San Antonio news report by MySA, a synopsis of the list released on Friday shows that 40 of the victims were under the age of 18.

According to MySA, the youngest victim was one-year-old James Burgess, who was swept away by flood waters that also claimed the lives of family members John, Julia, and 5-year-old John V. Burgess of Liberty, Texas. The oldest victim was 91-year-old Sally Grave of Ingram, Texas.

Late last week, Governor Abbott said, “Texas House Democrats are jet setting from Chicago to Cali instead of returning to help Texas flood victims,” in a post on X. “Their protracted absence emphasizes why Courts should declare their seats abandoned.”

The Texas House of Representatives is set to debate a series of bills aimed at providing relief to Hill Country residents and communities, as well as enhancing early warning systems. That legislation has been put on hold after House Democrats fled the state to break quorum to stop the congressional redistricting bill also placed on the Special Session call by Governor Abbott.

The Texas Tribune reports the following items as topics that should be debated by the Legislature:

On Friday, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit to remove 13 of the delinquent House Democrats, Breitbart Texas reported.

