Owner of Miss Universe Pageant Target of Organized Crime Probe in Mexico

The majority owner of the Miss Universe pageant, Raul Rocha, is the current target of an organized crime probe in Mexico, where the businessman is alleged to have taken part in weapons trafficking for the Gulf Cartel and illegal fuel trafficking.

The most recent development surfaced this week, when Mexican journalist Carlos Loret De Mola reported that Rocha had joined a witness protection program with Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR). The case first surfaced on November 15, when the FGR issued an arrest warrant based on the criminal investigation 495/2025, De Mola reported, adding that by November 21, Rocha had joined the witness protection program.

The allegations against the Mexican businessman who owns the majority of the Miss Universe pageant shares revealed that, through the use of shell companies, Rocha would purchase stolen fuel from Guatemala and smuggle it into Mexico to the AGUIMAR, FUCHELA, and PALMA SIKA, all businesses that work with Mexico’s state-owned oil company PEMEX. To move the stolen fuel, Rocha would allegedly use the companies Tabasco Capital SA-CV and PTIH.

In regards to the arms trafficking, Rocha would use several security companies that would get weapons from Mexico’s military and then move them among each other to hide their origins and eventually deliver them to the Gulf Cartel and to the Grupo Sombra criminal organization in Veracruz. Since the weapons were originally purchased from Mexico’s military, in preliminary inspections, they would appear to be legal.

The allegations against Rocha came soon after the 2025 Miss Universe Pageant, where Mexico’s contestant, Fatima Bosch, won. Since then, Mexican politicians and pundits have pointed to the contest possibly having been rigged due to Bosch’s father having various oil businesses connected to Rocha’s companies and PEMEX.

