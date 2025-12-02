Mexico’s Attorney General Quits After Working Cases Linking Cartels to Political Elite

For several days, Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, attempted to downplay the resignation of her Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero. His resignation sparked widespread controversy over his sudden exit.

The issue began last week, when Mexican senators held an emergency nighttime session. Initially, government officials refused to discuss the details of the meeting. At the time, rumors suggested Gertz Manero had resigned from his post. Sheinbaum has confirmed that she offered him an ambassadorship in an undisclosed country.

While Sheinbaum has claimed that the move was done in an amicable fashion and without issue. Gertz Manero’s exit comes just days after a series of leaks and court documents from Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) revealed that Mexican businessman and owner of the Miss Universe pageant, Raul Rocha had joined the FGR witness protection program after he himself was the target of an organized crime investigation connected to fuel and arms smuggling involving various drug cartels.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the case against Rocha sparked widespread controversy since he had various businesses with Mexico’s state-owned oil company (PEMEX) and had also done business with Bernardo Bosch, the father of 2025 Miss Universe Fatima Bosch. News outlets in Mexico quickly began speculating that the beauty pageant had possibly been rigged. The pageant had brought Mexico international recognition at a time when most news from that country focused on violence, corruption, and a tanking economy.

Under Gertz Manero’s watch, the FGR has also investigated and allegedly leaked information about the highest echelons of Mexico’s Navy being tied to a large cartel-connected fuel smuggling operation. Other corruption and cartel-connected cases also point to top Mexican politicians, primarily the members of Sheinbaum’s ruling party, MORENA.

