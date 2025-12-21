Cartel Jalisco Lieutenant Ran Terrorist Group from House Arrest for Seven Months

One of the top leaders of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) is back in jail after spending more than seven months in house arrest. He continued his leadership of the cartel, designated by the U.S. government as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

This week, Mexican authorities arrested Armando “Delta 1” Gomez Nunez, one of the top leaders with CJNG, who they claim is under investigation for murders, kidnappings, extortions, and the moving of drugs to the United States.

What authorities did not reveal is that the man known as Delta 1, had been living in Jalisco State under house arrest since May. According to El Universal, Gomez Nunez had been previously ordered to be held without bond on various weapons charges and drug trafficking charges. However, in May, an unnamed federal judge granted him release on house arrest, claiming he was suffering from unspecified health problems.

From his home in Jalisco, Delta 1 continued to run his criminal organization and coordinate its expansion in the western state of Michoacán. As Breitbart Texas has reported, the CJNG has been waging a fierce turf war with smaller criminal organizations in that state that were once known as Carteles Unidos. Both organizations are currently designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the U.S. government. As part of their fierce turf war, both sides have held fierce gun battles, but have also been behind the widespread use of land mines, explosive devices, and the indiscriminate use of drones to drop IEDs on rivals and police forces.

Under the leadership of Delta 1, CJNG entered into an alliance of convenience with a smaller criminal organization known as Los Viagras as they attempt to take on the Cartel de Tepalcatepec and various other smaller groups that masquerade as self-defense movements.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.