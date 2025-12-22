Miss Universe Mogul Implicated in Arms Pipeline from Guatemala Supplying CJNG, Mexico City Cartels

A criminal investigation into the majority owner of the Miss Universe pageant has uncovered allegations that his organization helped smuggle weapons from Guatemala into Mexico, using shipments of clothing and electronics to move guns that ultimately supplied Mexico City’s black market and cartel groups, including Cartel Jalisco New Generation and the Tepito Union. The revelations come from witness testimony in a federal complaint that also links businessman Raul Rocha to cartel financiers and fuel‑theft networks, intensifying controversy surrounding the pageant and its leadership.

To move the weapons, arms smugglers would hide their loads in shipments of clothing and electronics flowing from Guatemala into Mexico and eventually move them into Mexico City to supply the local arms trade, as well as to supply Cartel Jalisco New Generation and the Tepito Union cartel. The information first surfaced in El Sol de México, which quoted witness testimony from the federal criminal complaint 495/2025.

The testimony comes from a local arms dealer in Mexico City who would arrange the sale of weapons through WhatsApp calls and messages. The document showed the transcript of a conversation between a Mexican federal investigator and the arms dealer who agreed to provide him with a weapons catalog and supply the needed weapons.

Once the guns were in Mexico, arms dealers would rely on complicit security companies whose employees had gun permits to move the weapons to various cities.

The document is part of the criminal investigation against several cartel businessmen and also against Raul Rocha, a Mexican business owner who is the majority owner of the Miss Universe pageant. As Breitbart Texas reported, the revelation of his criminal investigation last month sparked widespread controversy in Mexico after his alleged cartel and fuel theft connections came to light. The case also sparked widespread speculation that the pageant may have been rigged to favor the daughter of one of Rocha’s business associates.

