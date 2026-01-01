Mexican Government Offers $1,600 ‘Help’ to Fatal Train Wreck Victims

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that her government would be helping the victims of a fatal train wreck that killed 13 people and injured 98 others. To support them, her government would provide each victim with 30,000 pesos (approximately $1,600) to cover expenses. Once the investigations are complete, the government will issue a second stipend.

The fatal crash took place on Sunday in the state of Oaxaca, along a train route that was built under the supervision and run by Mexico’s Navy. The wreck has sparked widespread controversy in Mexico due to allegations of contract rigging and the use of substandard materials during its construction.

An investigation by El Sol de Mexico revealed that, while the train system had accident insurance for 2025, that coverage is set to expire this week, and the government does not have insurance for 2026. According to their investigation, no insurance companies submitted bids for 2026, and the issue was set aside.

It remains unclear whether the funds Sheinbaum is offering to crash victims are part of the insurance payout or from government funds. Sheinbaum has simply called it a “help”.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the train was one of the pet projects of former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to improve development and attract investment to the country’s poorer areas. However, since its inception, the project has been plagued by allegations of corruption, bribery, and contract rigging by AMLO’s son, Andy Lopez Beltran, and his associates.

In the aftermath of the wreck, Sheinbaum and her government have been trying to downplay the case, claiming to have turned the case over to Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office to investigate the cause of the wreck.

