Mexico Condemns U.S. Military Operations In Venezuela, Calls for UN Intervention

Mexico’s Government is publicly condemning the U.S. military actions taken overnight in Venezuela that led to the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro, who is wanted on drug trafficking charges. Mexico also called on the United Nations to intervene.

In a prepared statement posted by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mexican government publicly “condemned and strongly rejected” the actions taken by U.S. military forces in Venezuela, citing that it was a violation of Article 2 of the United Nations.

The statement went up hours after U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced a successful operation aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who the U.S. Department of Justice wants on various drug trafficking charges.

Shortly after the operation was confirmed by Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly claimed that Maduro was not the legitimate president of Venezuela but the leader of the Cartel De Los Soles — a criminal organization that had taken control of the country.

Mexico’s government called for an end to the aggression against Venezuela and its government, claiming that Latin America is peaceful and that any attack puts at risk the stability of the region.

“Mexico strongly reiterates that dialogue and negotiations are the only legitimate and effective ways to resolve existing differences,” Mexico’s government claimed.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Mexico’s condemnation of Maduro’s arrest is similar to prior condemnations given following the arrest of other leading drug lords by the United States. In 2024, then Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador publicly condemned the arrest of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. At the time, members of a rival faction of the cartel kidnapped El Mayo and flew him to the United States to turn him over to authorities. As a result of that operation, Mexico’s government kicked off a treason and kidnapping investigation against those behind El Mayo’s arrest.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.