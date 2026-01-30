Report: Migrants Buying Fake Mexican Birth Certificates to Avoid Being Sent to Countries of Origin

Migrants from countries other than Mexico have been purchasing false birth or marriage certificates that are then sent to the United States in order to avoid being deported to their country of origin.

The false birth or marriage certificates are being sold by actual government offices of Mexico’s Civil Registry for $1,500 to $2,500, a report from El Universal revealed. The publication found that false birth certificates are being sold from government offices in various border cities in the southern state of Chiapas. Since those documents are expedited out of government offices and are listed in government databases, they may have inconsistencies, but they appear legitimate when officials search for them elsewhere.

Once paid for, the documents are mailed to any U.S. city so migrants have them on hand in case they are stopped by immigration authorities. With those documents, migrants can be deported to Mexico rather than their country of origin. The move would allow migrants to try to re-enter the U.S. more quickly or to settle in Mexico after deportation.

According to El Universal, the issue first came to light when five Cuban nationals showed up at the Mexican Consulate in Houston to request Mexican residency and used the false marriage certificates.

The new trend comes at a time when the Trump administration has been focusing on removing migrants in various cities, particularly those with prior criminal convictions. The move has sparked widespread controversy and led to numerous protests, where federal agents have seen a large increase in attacks at the hands of protesters.

