Source: Search of Austin Shooter’s Home Uncovers Iranian Flag, Photos of Top Leaders

On Sunday, investigators executed a search warrant on the Pflugerville, Texas home of Ndiaga Diagne, the deceased gunman responsible for the deadly Austin shooting that occurred earlier in the day. According to a source familiar with the investigation, law enforcement officials found an Iranian flag and photos of leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran during a search of the home.

According to a CBS News report, an undisclosed source with direct knowledge of the investigation provided information about the discoveries made at Diagne’s home. The shooter’s identity was revealed by authorities within hours of the shooting as FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigators and local authorities combed through the downtown Austin crime scene.

According to authorities, Diagne was a resident of Pflugerville, Texas, and was 53 years old. Diagne, a Senegalese national, first entered the United States from Senegal in 2000 using a B-2 visitor visa. Diagne married a United States citizen in 2013 and later obtained United States citizenship through the naturalization process as a result of the marriage. No additional information regarding the motive has been released by authorities.

Security camera footage showed Diagne wearing a hoodie-type sweatshirt emblazoned with “Property of Allah” on the front just seconds before being killed by police. In addition, Diagne was reportedly wearing an undershirt bearing an image of the Iranian flag, and a Quran was found in Diagne’s vehicle.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the shooting claimed the lives of two patrons of a popular Sixth Street nightspot in the Texas capital city of Austin early Sunday morning, less than a minute before Diagne was killed by police. Authorities discovered 17 victims had been injured after shots rang out at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden; a total of 14 were hospitalized, with three listed as critical.

Speaking at the latest press conference, FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Doran told reporters that the FBI is working with the Austin Police Department to collect and process evidence at the scene, including the agency’s evidence response team and digital forensics specialists. Commenting on the nexus to terrorism, Doran said, “It’s still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators that, on the subject and in his vehicle, indicate potential nexus to terrorism.”

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis provided more details on the shooting, telling reporters the incident began when the suspect, who has not been identified, drove his large SUV-type vehicle up to Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden and began shooting toward the establishment with a pistol. According to Davis, the shooter struck several patrons at the bar who were on the patio and at the front of the establishment. Authorities say the gunman was also in possession of a rifle at the time of the shooting.

The suspect, according to Davis, left the scene and travelled farther down Sixth Street, where he was encountered by Austin police officers who engaged the suspect and killed him less than one minute later.

Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz reiterated to reporters at the latest press conference that three people, including the shooter, died at or near the scene. Luckritz did not provide any update on their condition.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the shooting on Sunday, saying, Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night’s attack in Austin. Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured. I have been in contact with Mayor Watson and DPS Director Martin and have offered the full support of the State of Texas to ensure all assistance and resources are deployed.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.