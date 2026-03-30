Five Shot by Gunmen in Mexican Beach Resort During Attack at Bar

A group of gunmen in Mexico fired into a bar in the popular beach resort city of Cancun, injuring five people. The shooting comes just days after a similar shooting in Playa Del Carmen, another popular tourist destination.

The shooting took place on Monday, early morning, at a bar called Fusion in the northwest part of Cancun. According to the local news outlet Noticaribe, the gunmen approached the bar and began firing inside. There were only 10 people inside at the time of the shooting. The gunmen managed to escape before authorities arrived.

Local police and paramedics tended to five individuals who were shot during the attack and subsequently rushed them to local hospitals. Their condition remains unknown.

Authorities carried out a search operation in an attempt to locate the gunmen, but were not successful.

According to Noticaribe, a similar shooting attack took place in February 2025 at the same location, which had the name Babilonia at the time. In that shooting, unknown gunmen injured three people and killed a fourth.

The shooting in Cancun comes just days after a similar attack took place in the popular beach resort city of Playa Del Carmen. As Breitbart Texas reported, in that attack, a group of gunmen riding on motorbikes pulled up to a bar called Cantaleta and began firing. The gunmen managed to escape before authorities arrived, leaving one person injured.

The shootings come at a time when Mexico’s Caribbean resort areas see a large influx of tourists during Spring Break and Easter Week. A motive for the shootings has not been released. Breitbart Texas reported on similar incidents in the past tied to rival cartels fighting for control of the local distribution of drugs, as well as extortion schemes forcing bar owners to pay protection fees.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.