VIDEO: Cartel Operator Dies in Explosion near Mexican Airport

A member of the Sinaloa Cartel died over the weekend in an explosion shortly after flying into Mexico State. The incident has sparked renewed controversies about Mexico’s refusal to label cartels as terrorist organizations despite their terror-style tactics.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Francisco Efrain “Layin” Beltran was traveling in a dark SUV with a driver identified as Hector Manuel Avendano Ojeda. The two were traveling along the highway that connects Pachuca with Mexico City when the vehicle exploded, killing both men inside. Beltran is known to Mexican authorities as a member of the Sinaloa Cartel’s Mayos faction.

Users on social media shared the moment of the explosion. In the video, a black SUV can be seen bursting into a fireball and then veering off to the side.

The highway where the explosion took place connects with the new Mexico City Airport AIFA. It is believed that Beltran had been traveling from the AIFA to another location in Mexico State, where the criminal organization has a presence.

Authorities revealed few details on the case. However, the explosion is believed to be tied to an ongoing turf war between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the criminal organization went to war in 2024 shortly after the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman – known as Los Chapitos— kidnapped Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and turned him over to U.S. authorities. Following that perceived betrayal, the Sinaloa Cartel’s two main factions, Los Chapitos, fought against the family of El Mayo, also known as the Mayos.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.