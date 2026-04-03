ICE Issues Detainer for Mexican Illegal Alien Accused of Slitting Wife’s Throat in Texas

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Texas issued a detainer to Dallas County officials, placing a hold on a Mexican illegal alien accused of slitting his newlywed wife’s throat with a pocketknife. The detainer asks Dallas County law enforcement to surrender the Mexican national to their custody if he is released on bond.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers issued the detainer this week, asking the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office to surrender 24-year-old Francisco Mendez Marin if he is scheduled to be released on bond. Mendez allegedly murdered his wife in Carrollton, Texas, on March 18 by slitting her throat with a pocketknife. The couple was reportedly married a few weeks earlier in February.

“This depraved animal murdered his own wife just one month after they were married by brutally slitting her throat with a pocketknife. This illegal alien should have never been allowed into our country to commit this heinous murder,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE requested authorities in Dallas to not release this cold-blooded killer onto the streets. Thankfully, Dallas politicians cooperate with ICE, so together we can ensure this murderer is NEVER loose in American communities.”

Fox 4 News in Dallas reported that police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in Carrollton at about 4:40 a.m. on March 18. Police officers found a woman, 20-year-old Karla Rangel, lying on the floor. She was not breathing and was bleeding from a knife wound to her throat.

Police found Mendez, whose clothes were bloodstained, and another man who has not been publicly identified. Mendez was reportedly holding a bloody pocketknife, Fox 4 reported. The Mexican national reportedly told police, “I didn’t do anything bad.” He added, “I was obligated to do it.”

Police arrested Mendez and transported him to the Carrollton City Jail. He was later transferred to the Dallas County Jail.

Mendez, described by ICE as an Illegal Alien, is charged with the murder of his wife. He is being held in the Dallas County jail without bond. It is not clear when or where the Mexican national illegally entered the United States.