1,100 Pounds of Meth Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at a Laredo, Texas, Port of Entry stopped smugglers from entering the United States with more than 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine. The agency determined the seizure had a street value of more than $10.1 million.

The smuggling scheme unfolded on Monday, June 15, at Laredo’s World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer ordered an enhanced inspection on a 2013 D-13 Volvo semi-tractor hauling a shipment manifested as “polypropylene.” Once the vehicle moved to a secondary inspection area, officers used nonintrusive inspection equipment and a CBP Canine team to examine the vehicle and its contents.

During the search, CBP officers discovered multiple packages of a substance that the agency determined to be methamphetamine. In all, the packages were found to contain 1,100.79 pounds of suspected methamphetamine within the commodity. The narcotics were removed from the conveyance and seized by CBP. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the smuggling attempt.

Alberto Flores, Port Director of the Laredo Port of Entry, commented on the seizure, saying, “This major interception reflects the steadfast dedication of CBP officers to protecting our communities from harmful drugs. The professionalism and thorough efforts of our officers are essential to our mission, and this achievement showcases the exceptional work carried out daily in the cargo environment.”

A similar seizure occurred in April 2026 in the Texas Rio Grande Valley when CBP Officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized $8.1 million in suspected methamphetamine concealed within a semi-tractor trailer making a similar attempt to enter the United States with the deadly narcotics. In that failed attempt, alert officers at the port found and extracted 200 packages weighing more than 900 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within pallets of floor tile.

As exclusively reported by Breitbart Texas, nationwide narcotics seizures have increased in recent months as illegal alien apprehensions continue to remain below 10,000 per month along the southwest border. The reduction in illegal border crossings has allowed CBP officers and the U.S. Border Patrol to focus on enhanced counter-drug strategies.

The results of increased inspections at ports of entry and enhanced patrols between the ports have resulted in a 32 percent increase in cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana seizures for the month of May 2026 when compared to May 2024.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.