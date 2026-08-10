Mexican Authorities Arrest Local Cartel Boss Tied to Playa Del Carmen Violence

Authorities in Mexico arrested the leader of a regional cartel that is linked to the ongoing wave of violence plaguing various cities in the Mexican Caribbean resort area, including Playa Del Carmen and Cancun.

The arrest took place in Zapopan, Jalisco, during a joint operation by agents from the attorney general’s offices of Jalisco and Quintana Roo, who tracked down Angel Eduardo “N”, known in the region as El Ruso. Due to changes in Mexican law, authorities do not release the last names of individuals they arrest and instead use “N,” while partially covering their faces in mugshots.

Mexican authorities had been searching for El Ruso in connection with allegedly ordering at least two murders in June that took place in Playa Del Carmen. As Breitbart Texas reported, Cancun and surrounding cities continue to experience a wave of violence as rival criminal organizations fight for control of the local drug trade. The fighting has spread beyond murders to attacks at restaurants and bars where innocent victims have been caught in the crossfire.

According to Mexican authorities, El Ruso is the head of an independent local cartel or gang known as Los Rusos that operates in Quintana Roo and has been linked to several murders in the area this year. Angel Eduardo is a different Ruso from Juan Jose “El Ruso” Ponce Felix, the head of a Sinaloa Cartel cell allied with the Mayitos faction, also known as Los Rusos, that operates in Western Mexico. Ponce Felix is wanted by the United States government and remains at large.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.