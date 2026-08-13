FEDS: Terrorist Mexican Cartel Bought RPGs, Machine Guns from Czech Republic

Four members of the terrorist organization known as Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) are facing federal charges in the United States in connection with the purchase of RPGs, machine guns, mortars, and other weapons from the Czech Republic, as well as the production and smuggling of drugs into the United States.

This week, four men from CJNG went before a U.S. federal judge in Florida, where they had their first appearance in connection with a series of charges detailed in a criminal indictment. The four men, who are from Mexico, had been originally arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States.

The men are identified as 44-year-old Edgar Alejandro Lopez Velazco, 33-year-old Noe Diaz Jimenez, 63-year-old Leobardo Gaxiola “Bado” Lopez, and 23-year-old Jose Miguel Alvarado Morales. All four men are facing a variety of drug conspiracy charges related to terrorism, narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and firearms trafficking. All four face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, Lopez Velazco acted as the representative of a top leader with CJNG; Diaz Jimenez was a fentanyl trafficker who had a drug manufacturing lab in Mexico; Gaxiola Lopez worked as an arms and drug broker for CJNG, while Alvarado Morales was the representative of another top CJNG leader.

Authorities claim that in February 2026, Lopez Velazco and Diaz Jimenez negotiated the purchase and transportation of RPGs, machine guns, explosive devices, and other dangerous weapons from the Czech Republic to Mexico. The weapons were paid for using drugs that were smuggled into the United States by CJNG. Working with international law enforcement agencies, U.S. agents were able to arrest all four men in the Czech Republic in June. Also, on June 12, Mexican federal police forces raided Diaz Jimenez’s lab in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.