San Antonio Democrats and Socialists ‘Welcome’ Trump with Twin Protests Outside Rally

SAN ANTONIO, Texas —The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), critical of ICE enforcement in the Alamo City, held a protest just feet from another organized by the Bexar County Democrats. The two groups aligned in hopes of derailing the President’s plan to boost voter turnout in the upcoming election. The groups converged outside the Freeman Coliseum waving signs and shouting anti-Trump slogans on Wednesday afternoon.

The protests began to take shape soon after the Trump administration announced that the rally would take place in San Antonio. Both groups took to social media to advertise and promote their protests along busy Houston Street outside the Freeman.

In an Instagram post, the PSL promoted their protest by highlighting the group’s well-known anti-ICE stance. In part, their post read, “San Antonio is a majority Hispanic city, devastated disproportionately by Trump’s campaign of terror through ICE. With one in four deportations happening in Texas, the horror is palpable. But Texas is not a lost cause. Texas has never been known to sit idly by. Join us to stand up and fight back and show Trump that he is NOT welcome in our state!”

The Bexar County Democratic Party advertised their protest by way of a Facebook post on Sunday that read, “Bexar County! There’s going to be a Trump rally here this Wednesday at the Joe Freeman Coliseum starting at 4:30. Really. Apparently, he thinks Texas is in play. Let’s let him know that we think he’s been the worst president in US history and should RESIGN! Join us Wednesday!”

Breitbart Texas reported from the Joe Freeman Coliseum on Wednesday and observed the protesters as they converged upon the grounds carrying a myriad of signs as passing motorists and arriving supporters of the President looked on. The dual protests appeared to mesh into one right at the main entrance of the coliseum as signs urging voters to support Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico and PSL Anti-ICE signs shared the same space outside the event.

As the rally kicked off and the venue filled, several thousand people remained in line hoping to get in. The rally-goers seemed to pay little attention to the several hundred protesters outside the coliseum grounds. A jumbotron allowed the crowd, many of whom could not enter after the coliseum reached capacity, to view the event. Vendors moved around the grounds selling apparel and merchandise bearing President Trump’s name and likeness.

The crowd of protesters and rallygoers remained separate, and law enforcement authorities patrolled the streets and coliseum grounds in large numbers. Law enforcement officers, including the U.S. Secret Service, closed the streets in front of the event shortly before the President’s motorcade arrived at the coliseum just before 6:00 p.m.

Members of the Brown Berets, a pro-Chicano paramilitary organization, the 50501 organization, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) moved about the area participating in the protests as the rally continued.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.