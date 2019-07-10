Pelosi: Acosta Should Resign, Trump ‘Should Ask Him to Step Down’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to resign and said that President Trump “should ask him to step down.”
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to resign and said that President Trump “should ask him to step down.”
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.