Whoopi Goldberg: Why Are Evangelicals Who Condemn Abortion Silent on Epstein

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed Trump administration Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta coming under fire for his role in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 plea deal.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump had “a tendency to stick by his cabinet picks.”

She added, “But you would think he would break rank with someone like Acosta who a judge has found has broken the law, has broken the law in terms of not meeting with victims before taking a plea deal.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Do you know who I’m waiting to hear from? All those folks that are out there to talk about that they want to take care of young people and make sure young people are good. I just, you know, why isn’t the evangelical community coming forward? Where is everybody? That was worrying me because I thought, well, one of the ways that you show that you care about people is you come out, and you condemn this kind of stuff. You know, and all the folks that I’m used to hearing talk about, you know, this one is bad, or this is bad or this, haven’t said much, and I was just wondering where they were. Where are you?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “They seem to be worried about the culture changing. That’s their issue. Now we have gay marriage.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “I don’t think evangelicals are okay with pedophilia.”

Behar said, “Have they said anything? I haven’t heard from Jerry Falwell Jr.”

McCain said, shot back, “I think the evangelical community in this country is massive. I don’t know the number, but it’s huge. I don’t know that we’re blaming evangelicals right now.”

Goldberg said, “No, no, no, I want to be very clear. I’m not blaming anybody . . . I feel like we have heard from the community, and the voices of the community quite a bit about a lot of different things. How I want to deal with my body, how you want to see your kid, whether children should be where, and I have been waiting for them to say, and by the way, this isn’t okay with us either.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN