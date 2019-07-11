Scalise: ‘There Are No Moderates Left’ in the Democratic Party

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday reacted to the rising tensions in the Democratic Party.

Scalise said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the infighting within the party used to be between moderates and the liberals, but that is not the case now.

“It’s ugly and getting uglier,” Scalise stated. “And you are seeing this fight between the far left socialists and liberals. It used to be in the Democrat Party a fight between liberals and moderates — there are no moderates left. It’s literally liberals versus socialists and the socialists are winning.”

The Louisiana representative went on to say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “out of touch” with the takeover socialists are having in the party.

