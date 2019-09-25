Schumer: Transcript of Trump-Ukraine Call ‘Will Not Assuage Our Concerns’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the release of the transcript of one of President Trump’s calls with Ukraine “will not assuage our concerns or the public’s concerns. Based on early reports, it may heighten them.”

Schumer said, “The release of the transcript of one of President Trump’s calls with President Zelensky, which just came out, will not assuage our concerns or the public’s concerns. Based on early reports, it may heighten them. We must remember the president was reported to have several calls with President Zelensky over the summer, and his administration has a well-earned reputation for dishonesty, altered facts, and incomplete disclosure in public releases. We need to see the complete, unredacted whistleblower complaint without further delay. The whistleblower must be allowed to testify without fear of intimidation.”

