Biden: Cutting off Military Aid to Israel ‘Would Be a Tragic Mistake’

During an interview aired on Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pushed back against fellow Democrats who have proposed cutting off military aid to Israel over its settlements by stating doing so is beyond comprehension and “would be a tragic mistake.”

Biden stated, “That would be a tragic mistake. I strongly oppose Israel’s settlement policy on the West Bank. I’ve made that clear to Bibi when we were — when I was vice president. I’ve made it crystal clear to the Israelis. But the idea that we would cut off military aid to an ally, our only true, true ally in the entire region, is absolutely preposterous. It’s just beyond my comprehension that anyone would do that.”

