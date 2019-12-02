Gary Cohn: ‘I’m Concerned’ No One Is Left in the White House to Stand Up to Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Obama campaign chief strategist and network political analysts David Axelrod played a preview clip of his interview with former White House National Economic Council director Gary Cohn.

Cohn said, “We had an interesting nucleus of people when I was in the White House, in the initial team, we were not bashful. It was a group that was willing to tell the president what he needed to know whether he wanted to hear it or not. None of us are there anymore.”

He added, “So I am concerned that the atmosphere in the White House is no longer conducive, or, no one has the personality to stand up and tell the president what he doesn’t want to hear.”

