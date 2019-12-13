FNC’s Geraldo Rivera: Trump ‘Probably’ Had a Quid Pro Quo with Ukraine

On Sirius XM’s “The Dan Abrams Show,” Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera said there was “probably” a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Abrams asked, “Even if impeachment sucks, can you agree that, of course, he was withholding the aid and the White House visit?”

Rivera said, “Probably, probably.”

He continued, “When you look at how foreign policy is made, how foreign aid is distributed and dispensed if you don’t think there’s this kind of backroom wrangling almost every time with Israel with Albania or Australia, of course, there is.”

He added, “Mick Mulvaney in that rare moment, spoke the truth. What’s different here is the president is surrounded by snitches and backstabbers and rats and snakes, and everything he does is construed in the most evil way possible by people who are un the business of bringing him down.”

