CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin: Adam Schiff Was ‘Dazzling’ in Open Arguments

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday during his network’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial referred to House manager Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) opening argument as “dazzling.”

Toobin said, “I thought it was dazzling. I thought the way he wove through both the facts of the case and the historical context was really remarkable. It was the second-best courtroom address, since it’s like a courtroom, that I ever heard after a prosecutor named Jonathan Benedict in the Michael Skakel case in Connecticut, was the best I ever heard, and still the best, but that was — when you consider the volume of information he covered using the video, as I think Jake mentioned earlier, the — you know, the witness testimony, the documents, it’s very persuasive stuff, and you know, if people are listening, it’s very hard to imagine that they will think that the Democrats and the House managers are just making this up.”

He added, “The argument that the President extorted or bribed or whatever criminal term you want to use, the president of Ukraine to get his political dirt on Joe Biden in return for the $390 million of taxpayer money, I mean, it’s there if you want to see it, and the question is if you want to see it.”

