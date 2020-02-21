Katie Hill: ‘Biphobia’ Led to Resignation from Congress

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Thursday that biphobia was a”huge part” of the reason she resigned from Congress in October after nude photos of her were leaked online.

Hill said, “I strongly feel that I made the right call in stepping down for several reasons. One of which is I did not want to be a liability to my colleagues. We knew from the people who had obtained the photos that there were hundreds more images and text messages out there that I had no idea what they could be, or taken out of context.”

She continued, “The bisexuality is a huge part of it — there’s a fantasy element of it. There’s biphobia that is rampant still, and certainly a misunderstanding of what bisexuality is. And it’s sensationalizing, right? The headlines are much better than just, oh, ‘Congresswoman has, you know, affair with former campaign staffer.'”

