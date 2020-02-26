Sanders on Clashes with Debate Audience: You Had to Be Rich to Get a Ticket

While speaking to NBC after Tuesday’s Democratic debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blamed the negative reception he received from the audience during a few moments in the debate for the high price of a ticket to the debate.

Sanders stated, “Do you know how much money it cost to get a ticket down below? I read that it cost $1,750. So, to get a ticket to the debate, you had to be fairly wealthy. Most working people that I know don’t spend $1,700 to get a ticket to a debate, and that’s problematic. But you know, people — that’s what the DNC did.”

