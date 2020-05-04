Pelosi: I’m Against Payroll Tax Cut in Next Coronavirus Bill

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she is opposed to including a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus relief bill.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “So, is a payroll tax cut okay from your point of view?”

Pelosi responded, “No, it is not.”

She added, “First of all, this is all to be related to the coronavirus. We have enormous, enormous costs, much of it incurred because the president was in denial early on, delayed a reaction to it, caused deaths. And so, now, we want to say, okay, that was then. Alright, let’s start now and do things in a positive way. Nobody’s putting anything on the table saying, unless we have this, we’re not doing that. He shouldn’t either.”

Pelosi later declined to say whether she would accept a payroll tax cut in exchange for concessions on things Democrats want by saying she didn’t want to negotiate on TV.

