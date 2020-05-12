Scalise: Top House Dems More Interested in ‘Attacking’ Business Than ‘Holding China Accountable’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) accused top House Democrats of being more focused on “attacking American small businesses” than accountability for China.

Scalise said, “I don’t see Congress working right now on holding China accountable and on helping those families and businesses that are struggling. They still keep berating businesses, as if business is the enemy. So, the socialists that are running the House right now, they seem to be spending more time attacking American small businesses than they do holding China accountable, and I think people are fed up with that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett