De Niro: Trump Has ‘Distain’ for His Voters Who Bought His Reality TV Scam

Tuesday evening on BBC’s “Newsnight” actor Robert De Niro accused President Donald Trump of having “disdain” for his voters.

On Trump’s voters, De Niro said, “No, he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care for those people, and the people he pretends to care about are the people he has the most disdain for because he could care less about them. They might like to tell themselves that to delude themselves, but he doesn’t care about them.”

He added, “I’m hoping we will elect Joe Biden.”

When asked to explain Trump’s support, De Niro said, “Well, I think its a cultural thing. You know Spiro Agnew said theses so-called elitists are elitists, so they are snobs. A lot of those people have good intentions, and they want to make the country better. They don’t have the intentions of Donald Trump, who is a con artist and a scam artist and doesn’t care about that stuff.”

Host Emily Maitlis asked, “Why do you think your country can democratically elect someone that you call a con artist and a scam?”

De Niro said, “The Apprentice had something to do with it because they set up this show with this guy to make him look like he’s a big shot and he really isn’t. It’s all fake. Hillary Clinton won by three million votes, it’s the electoral college that got Trump in.”

