Trump Rules Out Iran Strikes Before Midterms, Citing ‘Productive’ Talks and Ongoing Blockade

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States will not launch military strikes against Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, citing “productive discussions” with Tehran while vowing to maintain the American naval blockade that has cut off Iranian oil exports.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, declaring that the United States would not attack Iran before the elections despite the regime’s deteriorating military and economic position.

“I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect,” he wrote, “we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.”

The announcement came one day after reports that the Pentagon had ordered U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to finalize preparations for potentially resuming major combat operations against Iran, including strikes on its energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

Axios reported Wednesday that the directive had been issued several days earlier as Trump weighed another large-scale military campaign, potentially before the midterms. NBC News and The Atlantic separately reported on preparations for possible renewed strikes, although no final decision to launch an operation had been made.

Trump’s declaration rules out a pre-election attack under his publicly stated plans but leaves open the possibility of military action afterward.

The president had signaled Wednesday that negotiations were progressing, even as he expressed doubts about the terms Tehran was offering.

“He’s working on the Iran deal and doing very well,” Trump said of special envoy Steve Witkoff. “I think the deal isn’t really something that I want to do, but they’re willing to offer us anything to stop.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Thursday that indirect negotiations were continuing through mediators and that Tehran was reviewing Washington’s response to an Iranian proposal.

“We presented our proposal, which was put forward under the title of the ‘seven-day plan,’ and we also heard the American side’s views in response,” Araghchi said, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“We are currently reviewing the Americans’ views, and I think we will present our response within the next few days,” he added.

The Iranian proposal seeks relief from the American blockade and economic sanctions, along with the release of frozen Iranian assets, in exchange for steps toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations.

Trump previously rejected Tehran’s proposal, and significant differences remain over Iran’s nuclear program.

Those differences were underscored Thursday when Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, insisted that uranium enrichment must remain part of the country’s nuclear activities.

“Enrichment is an inseparable part” of the nuclear process, Eslami said. Asked whether Iran would surrender its existing uranium stockpile, he replied: “No. There is no such thing.”

His remarks followed Vice President JD Vance’s insistence Wednesday that Tehran must reduce its uranium-enrichment capabilities as part of any agreement to end the conflict.

While negotiations continue, Trump made clear that the American blockade would remain in place, pointing to what he described as record oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz despite the restrictions on Iran.

Trump said 22 million barrels had passed through the waterway the previous night, with none originating from or destined for Iran.

CENTCOM separately announced Thursday that American forces had supported the shipment of more than 1.25 billion barrels of crude oil from Gulf partners and through the strait in recent months, while preventing Iranian oil shipments.

“In contrast, Iran has not shipped any barrels because of America’s ironclad blockade on Iranian ports,” the command stated.

CENTCOM also said its forces had cleared sea mines from primary transit lanes, allowing thousands of commercial vessels to pass safely through the strategic waterway. The military emphasized that the routes remain open to vessels complying with the American blockade.

The latest figures reinforce the administration’s effort to maintain commercial oil traffic while denying Tehran export revenue, an economic-pressure campaign Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described as bringing Iran toward zero oil income.

Despite ruling out strikes before the midterms and describing the talks as productive, Trump reiterated that any diplomatic outcome must satisfy Washington’s central demand:

“IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” he concluded.