Cornyn: Obama-Era Officials ‘Undermined’ Trump — ‘The Biggest Thing Since Watergate’

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) on Friday weighed in on the release of a list of Obama administration officials that sought to unmask former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Cornyn said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the scandal by then-President Barack Obama’s officials to “undermine” President-elect Donald Trump and his upcoming presidency is “the biggest thing since Watergate.

“Well, there has to be answers,” Cornyn told host Ed Henry. “This is a scandal of really, if we weren’t involved in the COVID-19 crisis, this would be a scandal of the biggest thing since Watergate.”

He expounded on his comparison to Watergate, “[F]irst of all, you see a series of events occur from the time that President Trump was elected designed to undermine his presidency and try to remove him from office, convict him of a crime. We’ve seen impeachments, criminal investigations — you name it. And now we find that a number of Obama-era individuals have unmasked an American citizen whose name was collected during the course of … foreign intelligence surveillance and then leaked to the press in order to undermine the president and in order to justify this special investigation. And this is a very serious matter.”

