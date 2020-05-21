Kennedy: ‘Speaker Pelosi Overplayed Her Hand’ with $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Wednesday on Fox News, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) downplayed the prospects of a fifth coronavirus relief bill given the latest effort from House Democrats under the leadership of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Last week, Pelosi pushed a so-called “messaging bill” that was passed by a majority made up of House Democrats with a price tag of $3 trillion, which Kennedy argued was Pelosi having “overplayed” her hand.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a fifth bill. I’m not at all — I’m not at all sanguine about the prospects,” he said. “Some of my colleagues disagree with me, but I think it’s way less than 50 percent. The reason is I think Speaker Pelosi overplayed her hand. I mean, her bill is so grandiose. It’s not a coronavirus bill. It’s a — it’s basically a remake Western civilization bill.”

And I think that the Republicans in the Senate were so shocked when they saw it that at this juncture, she could take her bill and eliminate every other word and cut the cost by 75 percent and it still wouldn’t pass. And if she does that and she takes it back to the Ocasio-Cortez wing in the House, they’re not going to support it. So I think she overplayed her hand here.”

