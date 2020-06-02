Cornyn: Trump ‘Sending a Strong and a Correct Message’ on Violent George Floyd Protests

President Donald Trump this week threatened to utilize the U.S. military in response to the violent protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) during Tuesday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel praised the president’s remarks, saying Trump is “sending a strong and a correct message” to stop the protests, which the senator noted are hurting people and destroying businesses.

“[W]e need to be unified in our condemnation of what happened to George Floyd, but we also need to be unified in our condemnation at this random violence which is hurting innocent people and causing chaos in our communities,” advised Cornyn. “That’s the kind of unity that I would like to see. And not only should we demand justice for George Floyd, we should demand justice for these innocent victims of this agitation, this chaos and looting that we’re seeing the violence around the country.”

“So, I think the president is sending a strong and a correct message that we will not tolerate it under any circumstances,” he added.

Cornyn pushed back against the criticisms of bringing in troops amid the protests.

“We simply can’t tolerate this sort of lawlessness,” Cornyn concluded.

