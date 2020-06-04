Cotton: ‘A Child Mob’ Runs the NYT

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to the New York Times issuing a statement that an op-ed he wrote that the paper published didn’t meet its standards by stating that “a child mob” is running the paper.

Cotton said, “I can tell you, my op-ed doesn’t meet the New York Times’ standards. It far exceeds their standards, which are normally full of left-wing, sophomoric drivel. And I find it amazing that in the last 24 hours, the editor of the New York Times, and the publisher of the New York Times have both defended their decision to publish this op-ed, but in the face of the woke mob of woke kids that are in their newsroom, they tucked tail and they ran. They confessed and said they were going to go into reeducation camp, and they were going to cut the number of op-eds they run. And for that, I will apologize — or I will say to the world, you’re welcome for getting the New York Times to run less of the garbage that you normally see in their pages.”

Cotton also stated that the New York Times has run editorials from people like Vladimir Putin, the Taliban, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, “but run one editorial from Tom Cotton, on a position that’s supported by 58% of the American people…well, we’re going to have to review our processes and we’re going to cut the number of op-eds that we run. A child mob truly is in charge at the New York Times tonight.”

