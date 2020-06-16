Tim Scott: My Police Bill Has ’70 or 80%’ in Common with House – ‘Time Is of the Essence’ in Debating It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said that his police reform bill is 70-80% similar to the House’s bill and urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring his bill to the floor as soon as possible.

Scott said, “When you have 70 or 80% of the things in common in the House bill and my bill, we should work to make those things a law. And then the ones that we do not have in common, let’s have a conversation. Let’s have a discussion. They’re going to have a chance to do that really soon. I hope that both Republicans and Democrats will forget about partisan politics and head in the direction of making this nation safer and better and restoring confidence in the institutions that have authority in this nation as it relates to communities of color.”

He added that the sooner his legislation reaches the floor, “the better.” And “time is of the essence. And the, frankly, — the momentum in the American households around this country on this issue, not minority communities, but all communities are laser-focused on a response from Washington. We should provide them with a blueprint of what it looks like to restore confidence in the most vulnerable areas of this country.”

