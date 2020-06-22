Trump: I’ll Issue Executive Order and ‘Make the Cities Guard Their Monuments’

During a portion of an interview with EWTN News released on Monday, President Trump stated that he will issue an executive order forcing cities to “guard their monuments.”

Trump said, “You saw Ulysses S. Grant, where they want to take him down. He’s the one that stopped the ones that everybody dislikes so much. It’s a disgrace. Also, remember, some of this is great artwork. This is magnificent artwork, as good as there is anywhere in the world, as good as you see in France, as good as you see anywhere. It’s a disgrace. Most of these people don’t even know what they’re taking down.”

EWTN host and Fox News Contributor Raymond Arroyo asked, “Is there anything you can do?”

Trump responded, “We’re going to do an executive order, and we’re going to make the cities guard their monuments. This is a disgrace.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett