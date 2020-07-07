McCaul: Taiwan Is on CCP’s ‘Road Map’ Will Be ‘Similar’ to What They’re Doing in Hong Kong

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) stated that Taiwan is on the Chinese Communist Party’s “road map” and he believes that the CCP’s actions towards Taiwan “will be done in a similar way” to what they are doing in Hong Kong.

McCaul said, “This is a major takeover by the Chinese Communist Party of Hong Kong, in violation of the Sino-U.K. — the British treaty. They’re basically ripping the treaty into shreds and taking over Hong Kong and silencing them, taking their freedoms of speech away, taking their democracy away, while the rest of the world sits back and watches. The last bill we passed in the House, last week, unanimously, was to sanction the Chinese Communist Party for its violation of the treaty and its takeover of Hong Kong. I can’t emphasize enough how important this is. There [is] Chinese aggression, against, not only Hong Kong, but against India in the Tibetan Himalaya region. And also, as you mentioned with Taiwan, Taiwan is on their road map. And it will be done in a similar way, I believe. That is their short-term strategy.”

