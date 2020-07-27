Pelosi: Americans Need to Know Why AG Barr Sent ‘Stormtroopers’ to Our Streets

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Attorney General William Barr needed to go to Congress and tell lawmakers and the American people why he had “stormtroopers” on to the streets of the country.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Madam Speaker, Attorney General Barr is making his way to Capitol Hill tomorrow, to testify about a myriad of issues, but he comes after you, and your colleagues have sent a letter asking for the FBI director, who’s sort of housed under DOJ, to offer a defensive briefing to all of you about election interference. And I know there are some intelligence that still classified that you can’t talk to us about, but what are you hoping to learn from AG Barr tomorrow? What are you going to press him on?”

Pelosi said, “Well, I think it’s really important for people to know that Attorney General Barr is there to protect Donald Trump. He’s not there as the attorney general of the people of the United States. And I think it’s quite self-evident in all of his actions that he has not acted in the people’s interest, whether it was in Lafayette Square, as you referenced, whether it’s in Portland, whether it was Ukraine and his misrepresentation of the Mueller Report. I’m so pleased that some of the former presidents of the ABA have been calling for an investigation as to whether he has acted in a way appropriate for an attorney because I think he certainly has not.”

She added, “I think that the members tomorrow, of course, it’s the Judiciary Committee. We’ve hoped that he will show up and that when he does, they will show a standard of what attorneys general’s responsibilities are and how he is not meeting them and get some answers from him about Lafayette Square, Stormtroopers going on to the streets of the United States, misrepresenting what happened in Ukraine. But right now, it’s about the here and now in our country. That’s what we hope to hear from him is how this president is undermining the Constitution of the United States. Even suggesting that he might not leave if he doesn’t get elected. Well, don’t worry about that. It’s a tactic. Do you know why they do that? They do that to discourage the vote so that people don’t vote. So people say, ‘Why should I vote, he ain’t leaving anyway.’ He’s leaving. He’s leaving. It’s a scare tactic.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN