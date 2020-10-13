GOP Sen. Kennedy: Dems Don’t Want to Turn ACB Hearing into ‘Another Freak Show’

Tuesday ahead of day two of Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate hearing, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) sounded off on the Democrats’ strategy.

Kennedy said on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Democrats are trying to walk a thin line because “they want blood,” but they also do not want to turn Barrett’s hearing “into another freak show” like now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing, which he noted, “repulsed the American people.”

“I watched my Democratic colleagues very carefully yesterday. You know that feeling you get when you wake up in the morning, and you’ve got to go to the bathroom, but you just don’t want to get out of bed? That’s kind of where the Democrats are. They’re very uncertain right now,” Kennedy advised. “On the one hand, they don’t want to turn this hearing into another freak show. They don’t want to make it circus freak crazy because that repulsed the American people last time. On the other hand, a big part of their base is the left of Lenin, Bernie Bro, I deserve, you owe me, burn it all down, crank wing — and they want blood.”

“And so it’ll be very interesting to see what my Democratic colleagues do today,” he continued. “The other point I’d make is she’s very hard to attack. I mean, she’s a very good candidate, and she’s just going to be very hard to attack. They’re going to try. … The centerpiece of their attack is going to be affordable care. But so far — you ever seen one of those high-powered manure guns that shoots the manure out into the crop on the farmland? That’s what it’s been like so far. I don’t think they’ve laid a glove on her.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent