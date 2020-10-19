Scarborough: NY Post Hunter Biden Story ‘Such a Lie’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday decried the recent New York Post bombshell report which alleged to have email correspondence showing Hunter Biden, son of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, getting help from his father to obtain a “lucrative” relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

This reportedly happened as the elder Biden was serving as vice president.

Scarborough, who scoffed at the “false” report about the younger Biden last week, called into question why conservatives are concerned about Facebook censoring conservative voices when they and even the New York Post know the Hunter Biden story is “such a lie.”

“These right-wingers think that ‘Wall Street Journal’ editorial pages they can lie through their teeth and talk about Facebook having problems and Twitter having problems with a story that even the New York Post knew was a lie. They knew it was such a lie –”

“We’ll get to this, but OK,” Brzezinski interrupted.

He continued, “[T]hat they put a woman’s name on the story reportedly that didn’t even know her name was going to be on the story. The man who wrote that story knew it was such a lie. The New York Post knew it was such a lie that he refused to put his name on that story. They published a series of lies … by Rudy Giuliani, who admitted that nobody else would take it, but Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post because they might look into it and tell the truth. And Democrats say, ‘Oh, what are we going to do?'”

