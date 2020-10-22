Jordan: ‘Let’s Hope’ Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg Are Subpoenaed by the U.S. Senate

In an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) expressed his hope the U.S. Senate, under control of Republicans, would use its subpoena power to call Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about the suppression of information ahead of next month’s presidential election.

Jordan called the social media giants’ decision to limit the sharing of a New York Post report revealing the possibility of alleged improprieties committed by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was the cause for the concern.

“Frankly, the other big question — let’s just be honest — is Twitter going to continue to censor The New York Post?” Jordan asked. “Are they going to continue to block people from getting access to this information?”

“So let’s hope that Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg and these folks, that they are subpoenaed now by the United States Senate,” he continued. “They are brought in front of the committee and asked the tough questions. Why are you preventing the American people from getting access to critical information about a candidate for the highest office in our country, for the most important position in the world? Why are you preventing the American people from getting information about that just 12 days before this election?”

