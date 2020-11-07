CNN’s Anderson Cooper, David Axelrod Speculate Joe Biden May Serve Only One Term

Saturday, during their network’s coverage of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being declared victors in Tuesday’s presidential election, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and David Axelrod speculated what the political future might look like given the differences in Biden’s age, 77, and Harris’ age, 56.

According to both Axelrod and Cooper, Biden could serve one term and not run for reelection in 2024. That would open the door for Harris to run for president in 2024.

“She’s obviously got, her profile — I mean her age, you know with Joe Biden’s age, the potential that he may only serve one term,” Cooper said.

“This is unique,” Axelrod said. “This is a unique political situation because never has a vice president entered office on the first day as the, kind of, presumed frontrunner for the nomination four years later. And because of the dynamic that we’ve been discussing here because she is seen by many on the left of the party as sort of their person in the administration, the person who is going to bring different voices into the discussions and so on — there’s also pressure associated with that. So it’s a really unique situation that she’s going to have to navigate.”

